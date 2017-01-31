 Punjab polls: Wife in poll fray, DGP Mustafa banned by EC from entering Malerkotla | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Punjab polls: Wife in poll fray, DGP Mustafa banned by EC from entering Malerkotla

punjab Updated: Jan 31, 2017 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Tiimes, Chandigarh
DGP Mohammad Mustafa

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued directions to ban director general of police Mohammad Mustafa from entering Malerkotla.(HT File Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued directions to ban director general of police Mohammad Mustafa, presently in-charge of Punjab State Human Rights Commission, from entering Malerkotla, from where his wife Razia Sultana is Congress candidate for the February 4 elections.

There were reports from the constituency that Mustafa was interfering in the poll process. “As per EC directions, the DGP will stay at the police headquarters in Chandigarh during the remaining campaigning days, but we can’t stop him from casting his vote if he is a voter from Malerkotla,” said Punjab chief electoral officer VK Singh.

Other measures by EC

• 4,840 vulnerable hamlets identified

• 786 critical police stations

• 400 more police personnel attached with VIPs withdrawn, total now 1,600

• 5,573 persons rounded up by police for questioning

• 4,147 persons taken into preventive custody

• 4 kg heroin seized in Amritsar district on Tuesday

