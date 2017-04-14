Punjab sets up fresh commission to probe all sacrilege incidents; report in 6 months

Rejecting as “inconclusive” the report of the Zora Commission, the Punjab Government on Friday constituted a fresh commission of inquiry, headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, justice Ranjit Singh, to investigate all cases of sacrilege in the state.

As per a government notification, the commission will probe all sacrilege incidents, including those involving the Bhagavad Gita and the holy Quran Sharif, besides Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The commission will have a tenure of six months.

“It will also enquire into the detailed facts, circumstances and chronology of events of what actually happened, besides fixing the role played by various persons in the various incidents of sacrilege in Faridkot and other places in the state,” an official spokesman said.

The panel has also been tasked to inquire into the firing at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015 and Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district in which two persons had died.

The commission will also enquire into the role of “police officers/officials in incomplete/inconclusive investigations into the earlier incidents of sacrilege so far.”