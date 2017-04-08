Punjab: Smugglers changing tactics, no let-up in heroin flow from Pakistan

The much-hyped crackdown on drugs launched by the Punjab government has failed to make any impact on the smuggling from Pakistan, which is evident from the fact that 25-kg heroin has been seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 10 days.

BSF officials say the activism of smugglers along the border is the same as before and the only change has been witnessed in the smaller size of packets in the consignment.

“Earlier, smugglers used to pack the contraband in bigger packets weighing between a kilo and 5kg. For some time, we have recovered packets weighing only 250 gm,” BSF senior public relations officer, DIG Surinder Kataria, told Hindustan Times.

The BSF officials say smugglers are adopting innovative ways to push in drugs and the traditional ways of throwing packets from across the fence or concealing in belongings during travel are less in vogue. “Now water channels crossing the border are being used for drug smuggling.

RECOVERY OF HEROIN IN LAST 10 DAYS April 6 5.3 kg in Abohar sector

April 4 15kg in Amritsar sector

March 29 2kg in Ferozepur sector

The local smugglers throw plastic ropes in the water channels and their counterparts on Pakistani side tie drug-filled plastic bottles with them. The ropes are then pulled back,” said the BSF officer.

Punjab Police intelligence say consignments reaching here are based on the deals done in the past. “We are positive that smuggling will come down as the noose will be tightened with the with Special Task Force (STF) coming into action in the coming days,” he said.

STF in-charge and ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu said for better co-ordination with the BSF, they will hold meetings with the force manning the borders.

“Our senior officials in Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Ferozepur districts are already in touch with the BSF officials. However, I am going to personally hold a meeting probably next week, so that we can work in tandem to break the supply chain,” said the STF head, who on Friday concluded meetings with all district officials.

SPURT IN DAILY FIRS IN NDPS CASES

As per an STF official, the average daily FIRs in the NDPS cases have gone up in Punjab from average 5 last year to 50 in the last 10 days.

Most of the FIRs are, however, related to recovery of small quantity of drugs. “The STF has started picking up pace. Seizure large quantity of drugs is also being made. We are going to submit the details of last one week recovery with the government on Saturday,” said a STF official.