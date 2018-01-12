Punjab: SP-rank official ‘fudges’ date of birth for promotion, MHA orders probe

A superintendent of police (SP)-rank officer of the Punjab Police has come under the scanner with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) ordering a probe into the allegations of fudging his date of birth to get promotions.

The ministry in the last week of December had ordered the Punjab chief secretary to investigate the allegations within a month against the officer, Naresh Kumar Dogra, who is posted as director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Police Training Academy, Phillaur (Jalandhar).

Dogra, who hails from Hoshiarpur district and joined the police department as a head constable in 1990, rose to the rank of SP getting promotions through 5% sports quota.

A Hoshiarpur resident in a complaint submitted to the MHA, said Dogra possesses two passports and fudged his date of birth to show himself six years younger.

The documents submitted with the complaint reveal that Dogra while joining service in 1989 had submitted a copy of his passport in which his date of birth is December 21, 1968.

He, however, used another passport with December 1, 1974, as his date of birth, to participate in junior-level judo championships in various countries and won medals in this category.

Besides getting recruited in the police force, he got promotions on the basis of these medals later on.

“He not only made second passport illegally but won medals by showing himself six years younger than he actually is,” said the complainant.

The passport carrying (E937984) was made in the regional passport office, Jalandhar, on March 4, 1989, a year before he joined the police service.

When contacted, Dogra denied any wrongdoing.

“I am not aware of any probe ordered against me. As far as my passports are concerned initially there was some problem in my date of birth which I got rectified later,” said Dogra.