Punjab tableau to feature in Republic Day parade after 5 years

The Punjab government will showcase its folk dance “jago” at the January 26 Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The state is sending its tableau for the R-Day after five years.

“Jago” is a festive dance full of energy and celebrations. The word means to wake up and the ceremony usually happens the night before a Punjabi wedding and is a chance for friends and family to rejoice and dance together in celebration,” said Senu Duggal, director public relations department.

She said the department had finalised the theme to bring focus to the little known folk dances of the state. “The front part of the tableau displays four women ladies in the traditional Punjabi dress performing the dance with decorated “gaagars” on their head. The rear portion of the tableau shows a traditionally decorated village house. Family members and friends are shown celebrating by performing “jago”. Side panels have been decorated with traditional folk motifs of a wedding house in the rural Punjab,” she said.