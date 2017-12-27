Punjab vigilance bureau books ex-SSP Grewal in assets case

The vigilance bureau has booked a retired senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surit Singh Grewal for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore.

In a first information report (FIR), lodged on December 21, (a copy of which is with HT), Grewal, has been accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.

Grewal remained posted as SSP vigilance at Jalandhar and Ferozepur before being shifted as SSP Moga and then Fazilka in 2012. He retired in 2014.

The FIR stated that while investigating anonymous complaint against Grewal, vigilance sleuths rummaged his property details of 15 years from April 1, 1999, to December 31, 2014, and found the alleged irregularities.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that Grewal had net income of Rs 2.12 crore in 15 years, but during same time, he purchased properties (moveable and immoveable) worth Rs 12.19 crore,” the FIR stated.

Giving details of his properties, the FIR further stated that Grewal illegally purchased properties in the name of his family members and other relatives in Kila Raipur in Ludhiana district and Kotla Badla village in Fatehgarh Sahib.

“Grewal, a resident of Kila Raipur, even purchased 12 hectares of agricultural land and transferred same in the name of his son Jasjeet Singh,” the FIR said.

The FIR clearly mentioned that “being public servant in Punjab police, Grewal completely misused his post and office and had spent way more than his income in 15 years, while making illegal assets through corrupt means.”

A case was registered against the accused under the sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was under progress, which will be now investigated by senior superintendent of Police (VB), Priram Singh, who could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Controversial track record

In July 2014, a CBI court in Chandigarh had acquitted him along with seven other police officers in a 23-year- old case of extra-judicial killing of Kulwinder Singh (Kid) in 1989. Kulwinder’s father Tirlochan Singh, who is a retired principal of Khalsa school of Kharar, had then moved a plea in the high court against the acquittal, which is still pending.

In 2012, Grewal was indicted in an inquiry conducted by Kahan Singh Pannu, then special secretary to the Punjab chief minister, in a case wherein a patwari Mohan Singh was falsely implicated in a corruption case. Pannu even recommended the registration of an FIR against them, but no case was registered so far.