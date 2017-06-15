Punjabi playwright Ajmer Aulakh dies at 75, was suffering from cancer
Noted Punjabi playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh (75) died at his residence in Mansa on Thursday morning.
The Sahitya Akademi awardee was suffering from cancer.
He was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali last week after being hospitalised for a month. The state government had announced tobear the expenses of his medical treatment.
He is survived by his wife Manjit Kaur and three daughters. He will be cremated in Mansa on Friday morning.