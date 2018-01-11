Punjabi poet Surjit Gag booked for hurting religious sentiments

Anandpur Sahib police have registered a case against Punjabi poet Surjit Gag for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community..

A complaint was received by senior superintendent of police,Rupnagar from assistant inspector general of police (Intelligence) with a copy of an essay on Dussehra reportedly written by Gag in which derogatory language has been used for Hindu gods.

After an inquiry conducted by the Anandpur Sahib deputy superintendent of police (DSP), a case under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against Gag.

It may be mentioned on July 9 last year he was arrested for similar offence when a complaint was filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community by using derogatory language against their first Guru Nanak Dev in a poem he posted on his Facebook page.