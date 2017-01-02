Punjabi University professor becomes head of international mental health body

Dr Damanjit Sandhu, assistant professor, department of psychology, Punjabi University has been elected as chief of the United States of America’s Association of Mental Health Counseling . She was chosen by executive committee of the association in the meeting, which was held in Kentucky, USA.

Dr. Sandhu is doctorate in the field of adolescent psychology. She has the distinction of being first lady president of Indian origin. She has contributed in the field of research, particularly to address the problems of youth and adolescent children.

She has participated and presented about 40 research papers in national and international conferences of repute in various countries, including England, Canada, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, France, South Africa, Belgium and Dubai. Her publications have also been referred by internationally known scholars across the world.

She is also principal investigator of highly reputed Indo-European Network Project in social sciences which deals with bullying, cyber bullying, pupil safety and well being.

She has received ‘Best Scientific Research Paper Award’ at the Global Mental Health Conference in South Africa and ‘Young Women Excellence Award’ in New Delhi and ‘Navkiran’ Award by government of Delhi.