Punjabi University row: Officiating V­-C orders probe into 16 complaints of corruption

Opening lid from the alleged corrupt practices and anomalies committed during 10-year tenure of former vice-chancellor (V-C) Jaspal Singh, secretary higher education Anurag Verma, in the capacity of the officiating V-C of Punjabi University, has ordered 16 inquiries in different corruption complaints of several departments.

All these inquiries will be time-bound as Verma has directed multiple panels of senior teachers to look into the corruption complaints and file repot within a week.

This came a day after the new registrar Inderjit Singh took charge. From illegal appointments to recruitments of favourites on a plum post and bungling of funds in the examination branch, the officiating V-C has taken all alleged malpractices under scanner.

Verma’s office was flooded with corruption complaints soon after the erstwhile V-C Jaspal Singh resigned.

“I have been receiving many complaints, inquiries have been ordered regarding each one of these,” said Verma.

“The teams have been asked to submit a report within seven days so that further actions can be initiated,” added the officiating V-C.

INQUIRY ON ILLEGAL APPOINTMENT TOP PRIORITY

Newly-appointed registrar Inderjeet Singh has been asked to submit a report on the illegal recruitment of 65 assistant professors from 2009 to 2016. In a complaint, it was alleged that these assistant professors were appointed by violating the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) norms related to NET and PhD.

It was alleged that the wards and relatives of the then ruling Shiromani Akali Dal leaders were recruited on regular-basis, ignoring the eligible candidates.

Even the state government had issued a notification on July 30, 2014, exempting these professors from NET eligibility.

The complaint raised questions over the involvement of a senior official of Punjab government in issuing of these orders. In another complaint, it was alleged that the university followed a flawed procedure in recruiting assistant professors to constituent colleges.

The university management was also accused of carrying out illegal appointments, giving priority to waiting list candidates in teaching and non-teaching departments.

The university registrar is to submit a report on this.

As per the yet another complaint, an assistant professor was recruited on the basis of fake backward class certificate, while another got the job in reserved category without schedule caste certificate.

‘BUNGLING OF FUNDS’ IN EXAMINATION BRANCH

In a complaint filed by senior professor Pushinder Singh Gill, it was alleged that 25 lakh answer sheets were purchased at higher prices, every year.

But the issue was raised and answer sheets were purchased through e-tendering, the prices come lower to ₹2.11 per answer sheet.

It was estimated that around 60-70 lakh was allegedly bungled every year. In another case, pother stationery material was purchased at 40% lower rates through e-tendering. As per the complaint, the university was duped of ₹1 crore per year in such purchase.

Two senior professors, Rajesh Sharma of English department and Varinder Kaushik of law department, will submit report in this case.

In another complaint, the examination branch purchased some software worth ₹8 lakh, when the university programmers are capable of developing the same software without any cost.

‘FLAWED SCHOLARSHIPS’

Inquiry has been ordered, in which it was alleged that the former V-C gave scholarships of ₹10,000 per month, for 2-3 years, to his favourite 50 people belonging to Delhi and other stations. The registrar has been asked to submit report.

In another complaint, the university authorities were alleged of allotting houses to teaching and non-teaching staff without following set procedure.

In many cases, teaching and non-teaching staff, who are not eligible, were allotted for type-A residences. Renovation was done in these houses, ignoring the poor fiscal condition of the university.

INQUIRY OVER PHD ENTRANCE

Report has been sought on a complaint in which it was alleged that candidates doubted involvement of teachers in holding entrance test for PhD courses. It was alleged that incompetent children of teaching staff were made to clear entrance, using unfair means.

Officiating V-C Anurag Verma said senior professor Balwinder Singh was looking after admission cell for past several years and the matter will be taken into consideration.