Rahul Gandhi best person to decide what Navjot Sidhu will do in Cong: Navjot Kaur

Congress leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday reiterated that either she or her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

“We don’t have anything in mind. We only want to work for the welfare of Punjab. One out of us is going to contest the upcoming election, for sure,” she told ANI, adding that till now no date has been fixed for his joining the Congress. She also said, though, that he is joining the party “purely on an unconditional basis”.

“Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is interested in having Navjot Sidhu on board, he (Rahul) is the best person to decide what role would be given to him (Sidhu),” she said.

Read more

She also said that a few members of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are also expected to leave the party and join the Congress party.

Navjot Kaur left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress in November last year, while Navjot Sidhu, a former BJP MP, would be joining the grand old party in the next few days.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on February 4, when the people will decide representatives for 117 seats.