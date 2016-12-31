Raiding police team attacked in ‘infamous’ Moga village

A police team, led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Dharamkot, was attacked during a raid at Daulewala village on Friday.

The village, about 17 km from Moga, is notorious for drug peddling and most of the villagers, including children, are involved in drug smuggling.

This is the second incident in a month while sixth in the year in the district, in which cops were attacked and faced embarrassment.

The incident took place in the morning when DSP Lakhvir Singh led a team of cops to a raid a house in the village. The police had got information that Mahinder Kaur and Chand Singh, both of Daulewala village, are smuggling heroin and smack.

Sources said that as soon as the police team reached near the house, both accused persons, along with accomplices, started pelting stones at the police vehicles in which a lady constable Jaswinder Kaur suffered a head injury while police vehicles were damaged.

The police team, however, managed to arrest both the accused persons and also recovered 5gm smack from their possession.

Gurpiar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Fatehgarh Panjtoor, said that they have registered a case against both the accused persons and other 20-25 unidentified persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, DSP Lakhvir was not available for comments.