Rain brings hailstorm with it in Chandigarh, 15 trains delayed

The meteorological department’s prediction finally came true with the city receiving 31.2 mm rain by late evening. The rain brought along hailstorm with it that started after 9pm.

Meanwhile, the rain continued continuously from evening till late in the night.

JAMS, POWER CUTS RESULT

A major traffic jam was witnessed in Sector 35 on Friday night due to rain and water-logging. Residents complained of inconvenience and many cars were stranded as the engines stopped working.

The road opposite Sukhna Lake. (HT Photo)

Following the storm, power lines snapped in Sector 27 with the outage lasting for more than an hour, beginning 10pm. Some colonies like Bapu Dham, Ram Darbar and Dadumajra faced power cuts for over an hour.

“Western disturbances caused the rain in the city. There will be light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

He added that the weather will remain cloudy and conditions would be windy.

“The weather will clear by Sunday afternoon.”

Friday night was warmer, due to cloudy conditions, with the temperature settling at 10.4°C.

When we express the rain as a quantity, say 5 mm, this means that over the relevant period, the showers received would have filled a tank of 5mm height over the city’s area.

15 TRAINS DELAYED

Due to the inclement weather, a total of 15 trains were delayed. The Kalka Howrah Mail arrived 22 hours late .