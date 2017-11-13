Rain forecast in Chandigarh, expected to bring down pollution level

City residents are in a for cloudy and rainy week with the weatherman predicting light rain on November 14-15 (Tuesday, Wednesday) that could see a dip in temperature as well.

“The weather will turn cloudy from Monday evening onwards and there are chances of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light rain showers will further bring a dip in the day’s temperature by 2-3°C,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

He added the showers will clean the environment and bring down pollution level. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 27.5°C, 1.5°C less than Saturday. The night temperature at 11.2°C witnessed a dip by 1°C. The humidity level was between 35 and 85 per cent.

The temperature on Monday will remain around 27°C. Weather is expected to turn cloudy by Monday evening. However, it is likely to dip to 23°C over the next three days.

Shimla wakes up to a clear sky; snow, rain expected in parts of Himachal in next 48 hours