Rajnath Singh blames Pakistan for rise in drug addiction in Punjab

punjab Updated: Jan 24, 2017 18:49 IST
ANI, Abohar (Punjab)
Union home minister Rajnath Singh.(HT File Photo)

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused Pakistan of supplying drugs in the Indian state of Punjab and warned the Asian neighbour of dire consequences if it does not mend its ways.

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Punjab, Singh assured that whosoever promotes such activity will have to face severe circumstances.

Singh blamed Pakistan for the rise in number of drug addicts in the state, as banned substances are smuggled from the neighbouring country to Punjab.

The home minister urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of the SAD-BJP alliance yet again as they will provide corruption-free government in Punjab.

“There has been no corruption allegations levelled against the Centre in the last two and a half years,” he added.

Singh also expressed his disappointment over the recent incident wherein a shoe was hurled at Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“If you don’t want to vote then please don’t, but will you lathi charge or throw shoes at the current chief minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal?” he said.

A shoe was hurled at the Punjab chief minister earlier this month by a relative of a radical Sikh leader during a poll campaign in Lambi constituency.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4.

