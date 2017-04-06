 Ram Navami mishap in Jalandhar: On-record truck driver fails to produce licence | punjab | Hindustan Times
Ram Navami mishap in Jalandhar: On-record truck driver fails to produce licence

punjab Updated: Apr 06, 2017 08:41 IST
Jatinder Kohli
Ram Navami

Truck driver Gurmeet Singh (right) and Amit Kumar, who was allegedly behind the wheel when the mishap took place during procession in Jalandhar.(HT Photo)

The on-record driver of truck-trailer that mowed down three people during the Ram Navami procession in Jalandhar on Tuesday failed to produce the driving licence before the cops. The man who was behind the wheel when the mishap took place didn’t have the driving licence either.

Police produced both the accused before a local court on Wednesday and secured a day’s remand for interrogation.

As per police, driver Gurmeet Singh of Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana claimed that he has the driving licence, but failed to procude the document. Records of the Ludhiana transport department are also being examined to check any licence issued to him.

Gurmeet had handed over the truck-trailer to a flower decorator friend, Amit Kumar of Gandhi Camp, who, by mistake, pressed the accelerator leading to the tragedy. Technical inspection of the truck showed that the brakes of the vehicle were fine. Simi Rajput (57) of Gobind Nagar, Basti Guzan; Kusum (42) of Sansarpur and Laxmi Prasad (40) of Hamira, Kapurthala were killed in the mishap.

All those injured in the mishap were discharged from the civil hospital on Wednesday. A total of 17 people were injured, of which four were critical.

More | Video: Truck out of control in Ram Navami procession, 3 mowed down in Jalandhar

The same truck was part of another religious procession held by a corporate group on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said Gurmeet failed to produce the driving licence. “We have sought details from the transport office in Ludhiana. Blood samples of the accused have been taken to check whether or not they were drunk,” he said.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the Division 4 police station.

