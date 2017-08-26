Ram Rahim convicted: Five questions Khattar-led Haryana govt must answer

Haryana was blighted by the violent reaction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s followers — which left at least 30 people dead — after the CBI court declared him guilty in a rape case. CM Manohar Lal Khattar admitted to mishandling the situation, making a series of unforced errors. Here are five questions that he must answer:

1. Why did the government allow the build-up of dera followers?

Despite an early heads-up, state authorities didn’t take any steps to stop the mass gathering of the dera supporters in Panchkula. The court reserved its verdict in the case on August 17. The government had adequate time, but preventive measure were not taken did not taken.

2. Why were prohibitory orders not enforced?

The administration was late in imposing section 144 CrPC. When it did on August 23, the order was ambiguous and only against carrying of weapons. There was no mention of limiting a gathering to just five persons. The authorities enforced the relevant section only after a rap from the high court.

3. Why didn’t Khattar and his colleagues use their pull with dera?

Dera had openly backed BJP during the 2014 assembly polls, helping it form its first government in Haryana. BJP ministers regularly visit the dera headquarters at Sirsa. When the situation was turning ugly, they didn’t employ backchannel negotiations and kept soft-pedalling, banking on officials.

4. Why were no lessons learnt from previous blunders?

The crisis wasn’t the first to be botched-up. His government had not covered itself in glory with its mishandling of two similar confrontations earlier — the Jat quota stir and Rampal’s arrest. On both occasions, it was found wanting. After the Jat stir, former cop Prakash Singh, who conducted a probe, had made recommendations regarding crowd-handling procedures.

5. Who will take the blame for this mess?

The violence has left a trail of death and destruction. But the government is still to initiate any inquiry or take action for missteps. Prakash Singh had indicted state officials, but no action has been taken till date.