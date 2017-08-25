Ram Rahim conviction | Feels like Kashmir in Panchkula: Residents vent ire on social media

After violence and arson broke out in Panchkula following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case, city residents took to social media to vent their ire.

Ishaan Khanna posted a cautionary status for his Facebook friends and called the sight of smoke billowing from the site “horrific”.

“We are safe. Please be safe. This was the view earlier. It is horrific. Sector 8 is locked down. Some people did try to enter. Stay away from Sector 16-18 and 8 and 1-2-4-5. I can see from my roof that the fire is from there,” he wrote, attaching along the pictures.

Another Panchkula resident, Shaleen Mittal, expressed her shock at the events that unfolded during the day. “Sad state of affairs in Panchkula. Violence happening right across the road. When a goon/rapist holds whole of Panchkula at ransom. Premis burn the whole city down!” she post.

Aarushi Jawal even compared the lockdown — curfew and suspension of internet services — with the tense situation in the Valley.

“Feels like Kashmir in #Panchkula,” she wrote.

Referring to the violence, Sakshi Prashar, another resident wrote: “Too confused! Faith in humanity restored or lost?”

Others with friends and relative residing in the tricity also took to social media to send their wishes.

Nathan Kumar wrote: “I hope my friends and family in Panchkula are safe. High court should be praised for such a daring verdict.”

Comedian and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar also expressed his dismay at the turn of events in Panchkula.

“My childhood is going away in flames ! My Panchkula. Even though I’ve left Chandigarh and Panchkula for good... It still startles my heart to see what’s happening there. Please be safe and sound and keep posting updates, so that people like us, who’ve moved out but still connected, know that you’re safe !” he wrote on Facebook.