Ram Rahim rape trial: Amid growing tension in Panchkula, Dera chief tweets about ‘selfless service’

As thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers poured into Panchkula, raising tension in the tricity, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, ironically, took to Twitter to talk about “selfless service, meditation and spirituality.”

In his tweet, Ram Rahim gives a link to a Facebook video of one of his sermons. In the comment section, a number of followers can be seen commenting about the verdict date.

Ram Rahim is an accused in a rape case, the verdict of which will be pronounced by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25. In an apparent show of strength, Dera followers or ‘premis’ as they call themselves have been reaching Panchkula in droves. Around 50,000 dera followers had converged on Panchkula by Wednesday morning, with more expected to follow suit.

Dera followers in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“25 august ko 25 januaury ki trh mnayenge. Khushiyan mnayenge nachenge gayenge jhoomenge ladoo khayenge (sic). (We will celebrate August 25 like January 25. We will celebrate and will distribute laddoos. ,” writes Suman Insan. Suman goes on to challenge Time, saying “Hey kaal tera band to MSG hi bjayenge! Ae sun kaal panga nhi lene ka (sic) (O Time, now MSG will take care of you. Do not mess with MSG).”

“Pitaji just grant us one wish. On August 25, the truth shall come out in front of everyone,” Kaali Insaan wrote on Facebook. “Pitaji 25 ko ba-izzat bari honge (Pitaji will be absolved of all charges on August 25),” Angrez Bathla commented.

ONLY POSITIVE COMMENTS

A quick look at the post shows only positive comments, almost all of them praising Ram Rahim. This seems to be quite an anomaly on a platform as potent as Facebook where even the most positive of stories start attracting snide remarks in no time.