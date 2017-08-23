Ram Rahim rape trial: PRTC, Punjab Roadways not to ply buses to Haryana

While the state-owned Punjab Roadways will not ply its buses towards Sirsa, where headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda is located, from Thursday, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will stop plying Haryana-bound buses on August 25 as a precautionary measure.

As a precautionary measure, we have decided not to run bus towards Haryana from our three depots in Bathinda, Budhlada and Barnala on August 25,” a PRTC official said.

This decision will impact almost 175 buses plying on different routes towards Haryana and some parts of Punjab, he said.

There is a large presence of dera followers in Bathinda and Barnala districts and most of them use bus service from Bathinda, Budhlada and Barnala bus depots.

“Our buses will not ply towards Sirsa from Thursday till August 25. We have also asked officials concerned to take decision (on stopping or continuing bus service) considering the prevailing law and order situation,” an official of Punjab Roadways said.

Punjab Roadways will not ply Haryana-bound buses from its Muktsar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bathinda depots, the official said, adding it will impact 50% of bus services from these depots.

Meanwhile, the transport authorities of Haryana on Wednesday issued orders stating that the Haryana roadways buses from Delhi will only comply till Ambala and Narayangarh. The buses coming from Delhi and Haryana will not enter Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Additional chief secretary, transport, RR Jowel said all buses originating from Chandigarh would ply as usual.

Chandigarh administration till Wednesday late evening did not issue any orders of stopping the public transport across the city.