Ram Rahim rape verdict: CBI relied on dera followers’ account, lie-detection reports in chargesheet

In its five-year probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contacted 150 women followers (former and present) of the Dera Sacha Sauda to file a chargesheet in 2007 accusing dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of sexually exploiting his female disciples.

In its 25-page chargesheet, the investigation agency told the CBI special court that some of “sadhvis” (female disciples) claimed that “the dera chief, management and followers were dangerous people and they apprehended threat to their life if they speak out the truth.” But the probe agency found only two women ex-followers, who not only deposed before the CBI about the alleged rapes, but also deposed against the dera head during the trial.

“Investigations conducted by the CBI has thus disclosed that Gurmeet Ram Rahim...raped (X sadhvi) in August 1999 and thereafter in 2000 and under threat of dire consequences to her and her brother…(name withheld) ...not to disclose anything about the incident to anybody. Further, Gurmeet Ram Rahim ...also raped (sadhvi Y) on the dera premises in September 1999 and also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anything about the rape to anybody. Thus, Ram Rahim committed offences punishable under Section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” CBI chargesheet had stated. It had listed 28 prosecution witnesses, including investigating officers and judicial officers, and had appended 14 supporting documents with the chargesheet.

Initially, 130 female disciples contacted at dera declined to open up but later some of gave some accounts, read the chargesheet. “As of those who had left the dera between 1997 and 2002, a total of 24 were contacted. Of them, 18 could be traced and examined. Three sadhvis had gone back to the dera and other three could not be traced,” said the CBI. The two former disciples were among the 18 who had left dera.

The CBI had cited lie-detection test report of three accused as crucial evidence since there were “discrepancies” in their accounts. “The polygraph test of accused Avtar Singh, Inder Sain and Krishan Lal conducted at Central Forensic Laboratory, Chandigarh, and New Delhi showed deception in their statements indicating that the dera chief was sexually exploiting “sadhvis” in the “gufa” and the complainant too was sexually exploited,” reads the 2007 chargesheet. All three were associated with dera and part of inner circle of the dera chief.