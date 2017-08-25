Ram Rahim rape verdict: Protesters with bullet, pellet injuries pour into PGI, 11 brought dead

Seven persons were declared brought dead to PGIMER this evening, while 59 were rushed with critical injuries following the protests by Dera Sacha Sauda followers at Panchkula on Friday noon. Four persons were brought dead to GMCH, Sector 32.

One of the dead included a woman. In all, 53 male and six female patients have been brought to PGIMER. Majority are in the age group of 30 to 45 years.

Police officials said most of the injured had been evacuated from Sector 1 and Sector 3 in Panchkula.

Twelve patients were admitted to GMSH 16, till the filing of this report. Among those severely injured, four were women. Several injured persons were also rushed to GMCH, Sector 32 .

Director, PGI, Jagat Ram, who was monitoring the situation at the emergency trauma centre in the evening, told HT, “Half of them reported with severe fractures and 14-15 reported with bullet injuries in chest, stomach and other injuries.”

He said that those who were brought with bullet injuries are critical.

Dr Jagat Ram said they had arranged beds for 75 patients, but looking at the frequency with which the injured were being brought, they had readied 74 additional beds for these patients in New OPD and Advanced Eye Centre.

The PGI director said they are equipped to handle 150 patients in emergency, 75 at the trauma centre, another 50 at the new OPD, and 15 at the eye centre.

Meanwhile, HT learnt that 16 patients had orthopaedic injuries, five had suffered cardiovascular injuries while two were brought with leg injuries and multiple fractures. Doctors said these were probably due to lathi-charge. Many of the injured had pellet injuries.

A large number of cops were deployed on duty at the entrance of all local hospitals.

Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO, Police post, PGI ensured that the injured were rushed to the trauma centre without any delay. Ambulances were seen arriving at a gap of every 10 to 15 minutes.

The surging number of patients at Panchkula Civil Hospital forced the doctors to refer them to PGI and other hospitals in Chandigarh.

‘Was ready to die’

A Dera follower who arrived in an ambulance with his leg fractured and injuries on his forehead spoke of how didn’t regret being a part of the violence that broke out. “Hum jaan dene ko tyaar toh yeh zakham kya cheez hai, “ he said as he was being wheeled inside PGI trauma centre.