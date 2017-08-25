Ram Rahim rape verdict: Social media lauds court’s decision to convict dera chief

As the CBI court held the Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape on Friday afternoon, social media lauded the decision. Amid praise for taking a ‘non-biased’ and ‘just’ call in the rape trial of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, people took to Twitter and Facebook to express satisfaction over the same.

People appreciated the court’s verdict stating that “the court didn’t fall under the pressure of political patronage the convict enjoyed.”

The hashtag #RamRahimVerdict continued to trend all day on Twitter with several other hashtags connected to the same issue including #RamRahimSingh, #DeraSachaSauda, #BabaRamRahim and #LovecCharger among others.

Various women on Facebook and Twitter expressed how this reinstated their faith in the judicial system by ensuring justice for rape victims and they pleaded that ‘May the Godman be sent to jail for a long time’.

Others adopted a lighter tone to share their views. A person on Twitter posted, “What’s in a name? – William Shakerpeare…. Baba Ram Rahim’s response: exactly.” Another person posted “Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan- Will the court sentence a man whose name itself is a sentence?” Others expressed how this was “good riddance” so that they won’t be witness to any more films like MSG.

Meanwhile, many others expressed anger over the government’s failure in tackling the situation in advance , knowing that this was expected. Social media users took a dig at the Haryana government, in particular, for acting passively and creating another “jat-agitation like situation”. Others chose to criticize the police and local administration for failing to control the situation on ground. People even expressed disappointment over the death of people in Panchkula who were caught in the mob near the CBI court.

Punjab CM takes to Twitter too

Meanwhile Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter abnd said that he is keeping a close watch on the situation . “Would not allow anyone to disturb peace in Punjab,” he said in a tweet. He even posted a video on Twitter wherein he appealed to all Punjabis to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He said he briefed home minister Rajnath Singh about the situation.