Ram Rahim rape verdict: Two cases of sedition registered against Dera supporters

Haryana chief secretary D S Dhesi on Saturday said that two cases of sedition had been registered against some Dera Sacha Sauda supporters for violence that shook Panchkula on Friday after the CBI court convicted Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Dhesi who was accompanied by director general of police (DGP) B S Sandhu, said that one AK 47, 6 pistols and two rifles were also recovered from a vehicle in Dera head’s motorcade.

To a volley of question on government failure to aptly handle the Dera supporters, Dhesi and Sandhu strongly defended police action and contradicted the reported lapses on the part of police or administration especially for allowing the Dera supporters to assemble in Panchkula in huge numbers, many with arms and stones. They said that the violence and damage to public and private properties would have been much more across state in an event of stopping them from coming to Panchkula.

“However, lapse on the part of Panchkula police was noticed for failing to check the swarms of Dera supporters for which the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) had been suspended,’’ Dhesi said.

28 DEAD, ALL DERA SUPPORTERS, NONE FROM PANCHKULA

Insisting that the identification of those killed on Friday was still being ascertained, Dhesi said that there were 24 men, three women and a child who were killed. “Since there has not been any missing person report from any part of the Panchkula so far, we have reason to believe that they were Dera supporters’’, he added. About 250 persons were hurt of which 61 were under treatment while 31 had been discharged. The injured included six police personnel, 24 from Punjab, 22 from Haryana and four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

28 VEHICLES SET AFIRE

Dhesi and Sandhu said that in all 28 vehicles were set afire, besides two government offices, six private shops, a restaurant and an HDC ATM by some Dera supporters. “The state government would give full compensation to the affected people’’, Dhesi said. They said that in all eight FIRs for violence, rioting and arson had been registered against the rioters and 524 persons arrested.

NO VIP TREATMENT TO HEAD

To questions on the VIP treatment to Dera head, Dhesi and Sandhu held that while he had come on his own in his motorcade, government decided to fly to Sunaria district jail for security reasons. To a question on allowing Dera head’s daughter Honeypreet to fly with him, they held that they would get the matter looked into so as to ascertain whether court or local administration allowed her.

Z PLUS SECURITY WITHDRAWN

To the question on Z Plus security given to Dera head, the top officials held that it was automatically withdrawn immediately after his arrest. They also denied if any senior police official was slapped by Dera head’s supporters. ``There was only heated arguments between them when his supporters want him to go in his own private vehicle though the police succeeded in taking in police vehicle upto the helipad’’, Sandhu said.