Ram Rahim rape verdict: Won’t let peace be disrupted, says Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has warned against any attempts to disrupt the state’s law and order, in view of the upcoming court verdict on August 25 in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Interacting with mediapersons after a meeting with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the CM said his government would not allow any disruption of law and order and directed the state police to thwart any attempt to destroy peace. The state had received 75 companies of central forces to maintain security and all steps were being taken to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in any way in the wake of the court orders, the CM said.

The people should accept any court judgement, said Captain Amarinder, appealing all to maintain peace.

Punjab is on high alert in view of the upcoming judgement by a Panchkula court on August 25 in a case of rape registered against the Dera chief by the Haryana police. The CM has directed DGP Suresh Arora to personally visit the sensitive areas and put fool-proof security network in place to prevent any untoward incident.

On the directive of the CM, who is closely monitoring the situation, the DGP visited Bathinda and other sensitive districts bordering Haryana this morning for a first-hand assessment of the security arrangements. Arora reviewed the arrangements in the district and instructed all police personnel to remain alert to any attempt to disturb the harmony of the state.

Besides Bathinda, the DGP also visited Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Ludhiana Rural, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali.

Heavy police bandobast has been made in Bathinda, which shares its border with Sirsa – the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda. On Monday, the police held a flag march, along with paramilitary forces, the CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF). A similar march was also conducted in Moga. Police are also in touch with the Dera followers and have appealed to them to maintain peace.

The DGP has been provided with the Punjab Government chopper to conduct aerial survey of the sensitive areas. He has also been directed to continue to main maintain a close vigil, on the ground, in the sensitive areas.