‘Ram Rahim’s conviction humiliates Akal Takht jathedar who pardoned him in 2015’

Claiming that a special CBI court’s conviction and sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was an embarrassment and humiliation for disgraced Akal Takht Jathedars, who had, in 2015, ‘pardoned’ the Baba for ‘imitating’ Guru Gobind Singh, Sikh radical organisations have welcome the moral values and commitment shown by judge Jagdeep Singh. The 2015 pardon was later cancelled after pressure from the Sikh Sangat.

Representatives of religious and social groups including Akhand Kirtani Jatha (International) and Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society, held a press conference on the issue. “The jathedar should learn a lesson from the judge,” said principal (retd) Baljinder Singh, a member of the organisations.

“The conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim has brought huge embarrassment and humiliation to jathedars, who toeing the line of Badals tactically exonerated this sinner. They had to backtrack when Sikh Sangat challenged and contested their decision,” the Dal Khalsa said.

“We feel judge Jagdeep Singh has shown higher moral values and commitment than the spineless jathedars. The jathedars have lost face and faith of the community,” said its leaders HS Dhami and Kanwar Pal Singh.

Apart from comparing the jathedars’ role with the judge, social media users also recalled the role temporal seat heads’ played before Punjab assembly elections, when they remained mum on SAD leaders’ move of approaching dera for garnering support. Dera had announced its vote for SAD-BJP candidates.

Notably, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has not made any comment yet. The only reaction from the Akal Takht has been to ask that followers guard gurdwaras.

Akal Takht’s great traditions hurt: Sacked Akal Takht Panj Pyaras

Sacked as ‘Panj Pyaras’ of Akal Takht for summoning heads of Sikh temporal seats in the pardon row, Bhai Major Singh, Bhai Satnam Singh Khanda, Bhai Mangal Singh, Bhai Tarlok Singh and Bhai Satnam Singh, said, “Ordinary courts have been inspired from the Akal Takht, now the situation has been reversed. The Akal Takht’s rich traditions, supremacy and sovereignty have been hurt.” They added the Panth should honour the judge.