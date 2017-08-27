7 security men of Ram Rahim arrested for trying to free him

Seven personnel in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Z-plus security attempted to free him soon after he was brought outside the premises of the Panchkula court complex following his conviction in rape case on Friday.

They entered into a scuffle with Haryana Police as dera chief was being whisked away to nearby western command headquarters, from where the chopper was on standby to take him to the Rohtak jail.

But all seven were overpowered and immediately arrested on a complaint of sub-inspector Ram Bhagat. Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla said all arrested were produced in a court and were remanded to seven-day police custody.

SHO of Sector 5 police station Karamveer Singh said five security personnel were from Haryana Police and others were private commandos. “They have been identified as sub-inspector Krishan Das, ASI Ramveer, two head constables Vijay Kumar and Ajay Kumar, besides one constable Balwan. Private commandos are Pritam Singh and Sukhbir,” said the SHO. He said all of them have been charged for attempt to murder.

Two Punjab cops held with AK-47s

Wanted by the Panchkula police under sedition charges following violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, Sirsa police arrested Punjab cops from the dera premises with two AK-47s and two pistols in Sirsa on Saturday. “The army, paramilitary forces and police were checking everyone when dera followers were coming out of the old dera. The army rounded Satbir Singh of Patiala police and Rohit Kumar of Bathinda police,” police.

Superintendent of police Ashwin Shenvi said: “They were involved in violence in Panchkula. They will be handed over to Panchkula police.”