Ram Rahim verdict: Maneka Gandhi refuses to comment, ‘it’s not a women’s issue, but a political one’

Union women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi, who was here on Monday, declined to comment on the 20-year jail for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case stating that it was a political issue.

“It’s not a women’s issue, but a political one,” said Maneka Gandhi, when the media asked her why the BJP and other political parties had so far maintained silence over the issue, while it has been hailed by the people across the nation.

When pointed out leaders of almost all political parties, including the BJP, had maintained their association with Gurmeet Ram Rahim even when he was being tried in the rape case, she said that it was not just the BJP, but even leaders of other parties used to visit his dera.

“I would not like to comment on the matter as leaders of all political party had associated with him (Gurmeet Ram Rahim),” said Maneka Gandhi.

On the recent stalking case in Chandigarh in which Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar have been arrested, she said, “The boys were caught and are in jail. The government cannot control all the miscreant elements in society, it can only take action after something happens.”

Ms Gandhi was in the city to attend a function in a private college here. Later, she addressed district BJP workers and praised the working of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was been under flak for the violence by followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda on the day of his conviction in Panchkula.

“He is a good chief minister and has been in the forefront in promoting and implementing ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission in Haryana,” the minister said.