Ram Rahim verdict: Mobile internet services restored across Punjab, most parts of Haryana

Almost five days after mobile internet serves were suspended in Haryana and Punjab, ahead of the verdict in the Ram Rahim rape case, internet was restored in parts of the Haryana on Tuesday. Internet services across Punjab were restored.

Except for seven ‘sensitive’ districts in Haryana — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar and Kaithal — internet services were back in other parts of the state.

The decision to suspend mobile internet services was taken in a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Punjab governor and UT administrator, V P Singh Badnore. As per the decision only voice calls were allowed while all other services of internet and SMS were suspended.

Ram Rahim was held guilty on the charges of rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. Soon after the announcement, violence broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa, resulting in 33 deaths. On August 28, CBI judge awarded the self-styled godman a 20-year jail term.

