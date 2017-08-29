 Ram Rahim verdict: Police claim Rs 31 crore for maintaining law and order in Bathinda zone | punjab | Hindustan Times
Ram Rahim verdict: Police claim Rs 31 crore for maintaining law and order in Bathinda zone

Bathinda zone IGP said this expenditure occurred only on Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police and reserve commando battalions, which were deployed in the seven districts in the zone.

punjab Updated: Aug 29, 2017 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab police personnel standing guard at the gate of Salabatpura based Punjab headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Bathinda on Thursday.
Punjab police personnel standing guard at the gate of Salabatpura based Punjab headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Bathinda on Thursday.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Police have claimed Rs 31 crore for maintaining law and order in the Bathinda zone in the wake of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim in a rape case.

Bathinda zone inspector general of police (IGP) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said this expenditure occurred only on Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police and reserve commando battalions, which were deployed in the seven districts in the zone — Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Faridkot.

It does not include the expenses on paramilitary forces deployed in the region during this period, he said. “The expenses mainly include salary of the cops, amount spent on purchasing new anti-riot equipment, public address system, hiring of video camera teams, food and accommodation for cops, expenses on fuel.”

Barnala police claims Rs 4 crore

Meanwhile, the Barnala police have claimed Rs 4 crore for maintaining law and order in the district during this period. The police have made the claims against the expenditure incurred on boarding, lodging and other logistics for the paramilitary forces for about two weeks.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said all properties of Dera Sacha Sauda in the district have been attached as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

