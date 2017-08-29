Ram Rahim verdict: Police claim Rs 31 crore for maintaining law and order in Bathinda zone

Police have claimed Rs 31 crore for maintaining law and order in the Bathinda zone in the wake of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim in a rape case.

Bathinda zone inspector general of police (IGP) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said this expenditure occurred only on Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police and reserve commando battalions, which were deployed in the seven districts in the zone — Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Faridkot.

It does not include the expenses on paramilitary forces deployed in the region during this period, he said. “The expenses mainly include salary of the cops, amount spent on purchasing new anti-riot equipment, public address system, hiring of video camera teams, food and accommodation for cops, expenses on fuel.”

Barnala police claims Rs 4 crore

Meanwhile, the Barnala police have claimed Rs 4 crore for maintaining law and order in the district during this period. The police have made the claims against the expenditure incurred on boarding, lodging and other logistics for the paramilitary forces for about two weeks.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said all properties of Dera Sacha Sauda in the district have been attached as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.