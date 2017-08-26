 Ram Rahim verdict violence: Chandigarh Press Club condemns attack on journalists | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Ram Rahim verdict violence: Chandigarh Press Club condemns attack on journalists

The vehicles of many journalists were torched and equipment broken. Many were injured. The OB vans of news channels were toppled and burnt.

punjab Updated: Aug 26, 2017 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Dera Sacha Sauda sect members overturn an OB van on the streets of Panchkula on Friday. Deadly riots broke out in the town after a court convicted their guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, of raping two of his followers. Mobs also attacked journalists and set fire to government buildings and railway stations.
Dera Sacha Sauda sect members overturn an OB van on the streets of Panchkula on Friday. Deadly riots broke out in the town after a court convicted their guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, of raping two of his followers. Mobs also attacked journalists and set fire to government buildings and railway stations. (AP)

The Chandigarh Press Club condemned the attack on journalists by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in a rape case in Panchkula on Friday.

Club secretary general Barinder Rawat said, “We demand that the Haryana government, which failed to provide adequate security to journalists covering the verdict, to compensate for the losses. And an inquiry should be marked.”

The vehicles of many journalists were torched and equipment broken. Many were injured. The OB vans of news channels were toppled and burnt.

Damaged media vehicles in Sector 4 of Panchkula. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Journalists, including photojournalists, from Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Tribune, Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala, NDTV, Aaj Tak, Times Now, to name a few, either suffered injuries or their vehicles and equipment were damaged.

The governing council of the club also decided to call an emergency meeting of all journalists at noon on Saturday at the club to decide on future course of action.

