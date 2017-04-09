Rana Gurjeet assures 24x7 power supply to Batalvi auditorium

Power and irrigation minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Saturday announced that the Shiv Kumar Batalvi memorial auditorium in Batala will get round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply.

Responding to media reports that the auditorium faced virtual closure due to the onset of summer and non-availability of sufficient power to run the AC units, the minister said, he will ensure that an upgraded and dedicated transformer is installed for the auditorium.

The power minister said he has already issued instructions for this purpose and the transformer will be installed shortly. “I will also ensure that the auditorium got round-the-clock power supply,” he said.