Random forays | Daughters Are Love-Filled Blessings

Those of us who have daughters - and I am blessed have two of them - know just how priceless and beautiful their love is. A home with daughters is a home of joy and laughter, of care and giving.

As the son of parents who also had two daughters, I often wondered while growing up whether I could ever be as loving as my sisters were. I wasn’t exactly an enfant terrible but I certainly did not have the sensitivity or empathy towards my parents that my sisters did.

Men can indeed be emotionally intelligent beings and some can be outstanding examples of humanitarian values, but women clearly have the edge in the ‘feelings’ department, and there is no point in the male of the species disputing that fact!

I often discuss with my wife, Neena, the fact that our two girls have grown up so suddenly and matured so quickly. They leave us spellbound at times with the manner in which they speak and carry themselves. We also marvel at how understanding they are of family values and issues; how early in their lives they were able to contribute to conversations at home which usually would have required a ‘grown-up’ perspective.

So much so, a stage has now been reached when our girls actually advise their folks about this and that, instead of it being the other way round. Some of the lighter aspects of this counselling concern our dress-sense, especially mine, and the movies that we should watch. In earlier times, we would be very careful about which films to show them, as all parents are. These days they go and watch new releases with their friends and then tell us which ones are ‘suitable’ for their dad and mom!

Thus, the normal dinner-table banter at home revolves around how ‘funny’ Mamma and Papa are! They tease us fondly and we often laugh at our own inanities. A game of scrabble or an episode of ‘Friends’, for which the four of us settle down after supper, bring us much family-time bliss.

A report from The Telegraph confirms the fact that homes with two daughters are the most harmonious sort and are usually happiness permeated. The said research does not imply that sons scuttle happiness with ease, but the general trend is evident.

The learnings from daughters for us parents are also tremendous. The millennial of today actually thinks of others much more than some of us used to when we were growing up. So, I often find myself being mildly chastised by the three ladies at home for being ‘insensitive’ towards a lesser privileged person. I used to think of myself as being rather high on the emotional quotient scale, but I have had a rethink of late!

The efforts of the government as well as several other organisations to challenge the age-old mindset which favours male progeny in our society have started showing results. But even today, most young couples who have a daughter first up, secretly long for a son thereafter due to societal norms and pressures.

Indeed the unseemly bias in our society towards the male child has still not sufficiently eroded and it is only through large-scale counselling of families as a whole that results may be achieved. Outstanding young women who are achievers in their own right will have to be roped in to tour the hinterland and spend time with communities to inform them that this is the year 2017 and the world has recognised that girls are just as good as or better than boys.

The number of women centric seminars that are held regularly - ‘Women’s contribution to the economy’ for example - actually strengthen the notion that their parity with men is still a far cry. Who has ever heard of a seminar on the theme of ‘men and industrialisation’!

Be that as it may, let us all consciously feel the glow of the loving ladies in our families, appreciate their warmth and learn to value their love.

A popular quote could not have been truer - “All my life’s problems have just one simple solution - a hug from my daughter.”

