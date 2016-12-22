Rape allegations against Ram Rahim: HC restrains CBI court from passing final order

A Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Panchkula, from passing final order in a FIR registered by CBI into rape allegations against the Sirsa based, Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on Wednesday.

The bench of justice AB Chaudhari also sought response from CBI by March 8. The Dera head had moved the court against the December 9 order, whereby his application sought summoning and examination of an inspector level official of CBI, Sat Narain, along with case diary. Narain was an investigation officer (IO) in the case.

The court was told that Narain’s summoning was essential for a just decision in the case.The trial court in its order had recorded that three main investigation officers have already been examined in the case.“Therefore, in the considered opinion of this court, inspector Sat Narain, an assisting IO of the main IO, can neither be stated as a material witness nor relevant one so as to exercise powers under Section 311 of CrPC.”

In the alleged rape case, there are two victims. Anonymous letters addressed to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging sexual exploitation of female followers at the Dera, were circulated in 2002. On September 24, 2002, the court had handed over the case to the CBI.