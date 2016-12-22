Rape case: Court rejects closure report against son of ex-IPS officer

The court of civil judge Jagmeet Singh on Wednesday dismissed the application for closure report filed by the Chandigarh police in the rape case where former IPS officer’s son was booked.

Vikramjeet, son of former Punjab IG, Sham Lal Gakhar, was booked by the UT police for allegedly raping and extorting money from a woman in March this year.

The court stated a police challan would have to be filed and the arguments would take place in the case. The next hearing of the case is on January 31, 2017.

THE CASE

Police sources had earlier stated that the victim was a resident of Sector 37, in her complaint had alleged that she met the accused on social networking site, Facebook, became friends and started chatting with each other.

The victim alleged that the accused developed physical relations with her. He had allegedly promised that he would marry her if she divorced her husband who was in the Merchant Navy. It was also alleged that the victim got divorced, but the accused didn’t marry her.

The complaint had also stated that the accused had extorted money from her on various occasions and even took her car.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused at the Sector 39 police station and an inquiry was initiated, and later the police officials had filed an application for closure report with the court in August 2016.