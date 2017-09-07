Rape case: Faridkot Adarsh school chairman, son evade arrest

A day after police booked the chairman of an Adarsh school and his son in Kotkapura town of the district for allegedly raping and cheating a teacher, the accused continue to evade arrest.

The accused have been identified as Narender Singh Randhawa and his son Jasmit Singh. Narender Singh is presently the chairman of two Adarsh schools in the district.

Adarsh schools have been embroiled in many controversies since their inception in 2011. Set up by the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, a total of 40 schools were established with an aim to provide competitive education in rural areas.

Police teams on Thursday visited home town of the accused in Ludhiana and other possible hideouts, but failed to trace them.

“The father-son duo has been absconding. Narender Singh was already out on bail in another sexual harassment case. Our teams have been looking after they were booked. We will nab them soon,” said Sadar police station station house officer KC Prashar.

Narender has been in news for his dispute with teachers. He was earlier arrested in August following a complaint of another teacher, who accused him of sexual harassment and extorting ₹2.5 lakh in lieu of a job.

PICTURE OF SHAME

The main purpose of Adarsh schools to promote quality education in rural areas seems to have taken a hit in Faridkot. Three Adarsh senior secondary schools were set up in the district under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at Middumann, Pakka Kalan and Malla villages.

During a visit to Middumann School, which is under the chairmanship of the accused, the HT team found students studying in an under-construction building. They were made to sit in stinking classes, which were filled with mud and water while naked electricity wires were lying in the premises.

Speaking to HT, Jagdev Singh, a local resident said, “The management has failed to even construct the building in seven years. These schools aimed at getting affiliation from CBSE.”

He added: “We sent our children here with a dream that they will get quality education in these English-medium schools, but have been disappointed. Management and teachers always remain at loggerheads. The chairman fraudulently made money out of these schools as he even charged money for books which are supposed to be free. The government should interfere.”