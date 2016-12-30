Raped, murdered teen’s family seek permission from President for self-immolation

The family of a 17-year-old girl in Bhanderi village of Sonepat district have written to President Pranab Mukherjee, seeking permission for self-immolation as the district police have failed to recover her body even one-and-a-half months after she went missing, and have failed to arrest the man accused for her ‘rape and murder’.

The BSC first year medical student went missing after she left home for college on November 12. The family, after finding her cell phone, lodged a case against her friend Vikram of Khanpura village, the last dialed number on her phone.

The family said after calling Vikram for investigation, the station house in-charge of Baroda police station allegedly let him off without making any arrest. On November 30, the family found out through police that their daughter was raped and then murdered by Vikram. The revelation was made by a woman, the wife of the owner of local hotel Radhe Radhe, confessing that the alleged rape and murder happened at their hotel, after which they helped the main accused in disposing off the body.

“The SHO Baroda let the accused run away. He insulted my daughter by constantly questioning her character. We wanted to meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his rally in Gohana on November 20, but we were stopped by the SHO. Now, after losing all hope, we have written to the President, demanding CBI probe in the case or permit us to self-immolate ourselves,” the father of the victim said. “Anyway my wife’s health has deteriorated badly since our daughter went missing,” he added.

After suspending SHO Dheeraj for not arresting Vikram, the police on Tuesday announced Rs 50,000 reward on his (accused) name. “There was initial lapse in the investigation. The SHO at that time did not question the accused properly, and could not figure out the rape and murder angle. He was suspended and departmental action has been initiated against him,” Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Ashwin Shenvi said.

The SP said they have made four arrests by now in the case, but the main accused is on the run. “We have formed a special investigation team to arrest the main accused. We have also sent some bodies to our lab in Madhuban for DNA check, the reports of which we will get shortly. We will do our best to ensure the family that we are conducting our best investigation,” he added.