RC for new vehicles to be given at dealer points in Panchkula

Haryana’s Panchkula district will be the first in the state where registration certificates (RC) for new vehicles and high security number plates will be made available at the dealer point.

There would be a standardised fee and a single-window payment system would be adopted for registration of vehicles, a spokesman said.

The fee includes Rs 10 for the file cover and the service charge of the District Information Technology Society, the spokesman said.

Fee for tests and smart cards, and road taxes, would be levied where applicable, he said.

People have been asked to apply in time to avoid penalties for late submission, the spokesman said, adding the file covers will be provided to authorities in the state by May 1.

RCs and driving licences will now be provided in a smart card format and all licenses would be delivered by post.