Ready-to-harvest wheat crop over 32 acres reduced to ashes in three Sangrur villages

Standing and ripened wheat crop over 32 acres was reduced to ashes in three villages of Sangrur on Sunday.

Suspecting that sparking in the overhead 66 KV power lines caused the fire, farmers blocked the Patiala-Sangrur highways for hours demanding compensation. They also accused Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) of not taking corrective steps to check sparking in the high-tension power cables passing over the fields.

Ripened crop on over eight acres was burnt at Sohian village. “Fire tenders reached the spot when we had doused the flames. The fire was caused due to a short circuit in the overhead power cables. The power corporation failed to didn’t change the wires despite repeated requests,” said Sohian panchayat member Parminder Singh Babbu.

The police and district administration officials reached on the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but they wanted PSPCL officials to visit the spot and announce compensation. Farmers also alleged that PSPCL officials were not answering their phone calls.

“Crop on around 100 acres was damaged last year too due to short circuit. All our pleas have gone unheard,” said Kuldeep Singh of Sohian.

Meanwhile, standing crop on around 24 acres was damaged at Fagguwala and Roshanwala villages.

“I have directed tehsildars to conduct a survey of crop damage. The affected farmers will be compensated after we get the report,” said, additional deputy commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur.

PSPCL executive engineer Ashok Singla said the corporation had not received any complaint about sparking in the 66kV cables. “I have visited the fields and have checked wires. The investigation is on. Farmers will be given adequate compensation if we find a fault in power cables,” Singla said.