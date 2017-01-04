Ready to take on Captain Amarinder from Patiala: General JJ Singh (retd)

Former army general JJ Singh on Wednesday said he was ready to take on Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder as an Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Patiala assembly seat for the upcoming assembly elections.

Though he has not yet been announced formally as the candidate from the seat, Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra has said a “famous personality” would be pitted by the party against Capt Amarinder.

“Yes, I am ready for my third innings now, as I served in the Army and also as the governor of Arunachal Pardesh” Singh said.

Underlining his close association with Patiala, Singh said his family had shifted there after Partition and the place had been home to him for years.

“It is time I pay something back to Patiala socially, politically and economically,” he said.

Singh was 2-year-old when his family had shifted here from Rawalpindi.

The former soldier visited Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to pay obeisance where he was given a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) by the head granthi Pranaam Singh.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4.