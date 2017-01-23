Rebellion: Amarinder’s son Raninder dons a new role, plays peacemaker in Mansa, Budhlada

After having lost two elections—2012 assembly from Samana and 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda— Raninder Singh, son of Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh has donned a new role — organisational building and buying peace with rebels in Mansa.

Thirty party rebels are still in the fray after withdrawal of nomination on Saturday. Of these 10 are likely to eat into votes of party nominees.

Four Congress rebels decided to fight as independents on Mansa and Budhlada seat. Raninder approached Gurpreet Kaur Gagowal, who had filed his papers from Mansa and convinced her to withdraw the nomination in favour of party candidate Manju Bansal.

“Congress is like a family and pacifying rebels is the role of every party worker. Gagowal family is close to ours and when I urged her to withdraw the nomination and strengthen the party prospects, she agreed,” said Raninder.

He also met another rebel Satpal Singh Mulewala, who had filed his nomination from Budhlada as an independent. Mulewala had earlier contested as on a Congress ticket from Budhlada but the party chose to field Ranjit Kaur Bhatti. Satpal had a comfortable lead against Bhatti in the last election when Bhatti had fought the election on the People’s Party of Punjab. “Mulewala and his family have been oldtime Congress workers and I have asked him to join Captain Amarinder Singh’s campaign in Patiala, said Raninder.

Raninder is also looking after his father’s campaign in Badal bastion Lambi.