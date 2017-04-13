Recalling the Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Hundreds pay tribute in Amritsar

Recalling the blooded that took place in Amritsar on the Baisakhi of April 13, 1919 — when thousands of unarmed men , women and children were killed by the British army on the orders of General Dyer — thousands from across the country turned up at the site of the massacre, Jallianwala Bagh, on Thursday to pay their respects.

Mood here was both sombre and patriotic, and people — instead of concentrating on clicking pictures and selfies — were seen walking towards the Martyrs’ well from where hundreds of bodies were taken out after the brutal episode.

Students taking part in an art competition at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Patriotic songs such as Vande Marram and Ae Mere Watan Ke Log were also played.

A group of teachers was also seen sensitising the youth about history of the incident. Most were of the view that the British Government should apologise for the act of brutality.

Jallianwala Bagh, the historical place that played a pivotal role in giving a fillip to India’s freedom struggle after the British forces fired indiscriminately on Indians on April 13, 1919 , the history should not be forgotten and should be revisited Atleast on this date , said teachers to their students .

Like every year, Panchrang called 200 students who took part in an art competition and painted scenes of the massacre, sketched pictures of Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh. During the morning event, senior BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla also gave a speech.

