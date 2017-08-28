Regional buzz: Apple boxes for security forces from Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Capt’s apple gift to cops, paramilitary

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, a former soldier, carried apple boxes when he went to meet police and paramilitary forces at Zirakpur last week. He chatted with the security personnel and gifted the boxes to them. On Sunday too, the CM on his tour to Bathinda, Maur and Mansa did the same once again. He also called up deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police. His media adviser Raveen Thukral promptly released a video in which the Capt was seen talking to Patiala DC Kumar Amit. “Congratulations Amit! You and your team did a wonderful job. And Thanks for ensuring peace in the state,” the CM told him.

‘Ceremonial’ top babu!

He is at every press conference and meeting of the Captain Amarinder Singh government but his presence goes unnoticed. Well almost. Punjab chief secretary Karan Avatar Singh says little and has little to say. On Saturday, when Singh did decide to speak after the Amarinder addressed the media on law and order situation after violence over conviction of Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, it was to give his piece of mind to journalists on what questions to ask. “This is not what you ask the CM of the state. It is nonsensical. It left me quite upset,” he was heard telling a scribe. We know our job sir. Hope you too.

‘Law & order in Cong comes later’

“The law and order of our (Congress) party will come later. It is law and order concerns in the state first” is how Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh reacted while speaking to the media after cabinet meeting on Thursday. The CM was talking to reporters on the build-up of dera supporters before the court verdict against the sect’s head. His remark left everyone, including the ministers and reporters, amused, as it was made in response to a query on a letter signed by 30-odd party MLAs seeking action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. They say that before polls Amarinder had promised to start a probe and take action against Majithia for allegations of involvement in drug trade.

DGP leads from the front

Punjab director general of police Suresh Arora was down with fever and was advised rest by doctors, but that did not stop from going all-out to prepare the police force for the dera verdict fallout. On August 23 and 24, the DGP made a whirlwind tour all districts of Malwa region to hold meetings with local cops despite severe throat infection. He was not able to speak properly, but still led from the front. There is talk in the corridors of power that by taking strong preventive measures, he has proved his worth before the chief minister despite his rivals’ backbiting.

Ramoowalia back in Punjab

Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, the ‘Sikh face’ of previous Akhilesh government in Uttar Pradesh, is back in Punjab after his party went out of power. He was seen cozying up to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at an exhibition of photographs clicked by the photojournalists from the region. A party hopper, Ramoowalia had merged his Lok Bhalai Party into Shiromani Akali Dal in 2011 and then switched to the Samajwadi Party four years later.

Ram Bilas & his baba love

Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma has a special corner in his heart for babas. Before Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted, he visited the dera and sought his blessing by prostrating before him. He also announced a financial aid of Rs 51 lakh for the dera from his discretionary fund and continued to speak in favour of the sect and its followers till the time Ram Rahim was convicted on Friday. But he has been quiet since.

‘Won’t contest’: Virbhadra surprises all

On the last day of the monsoon session, Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh told his party legislators about his reluctance to enter poll arena in the coming election. While it stunned his loyalists, the detractors saw it as pressure- building tactic. “I will not contest, but I wish you and all your MLAs good luck,” he told BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal. The BJP leader had, in his speech, also said that leaders do have political differences, but don’t nurture any personal grudge against each other. The unexpected bonhomie between the two raised the hackles many in the ruling party.

(Contributed by Sukhdeep Kaur, Gurpreet Nibber, Ravinder Vasudeva, Rajesh Moudgil, Gaurav Bisht)