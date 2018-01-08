Regional buzz: From a pragmatic Khaira to keeping spirits high, SAD style

Team HT keeps tabs on power politics in Punjab, Haryana, HP and Jammu and Kashmir:

A help desk but no help

The Punjab secretariat now flaunts a more friendly look. Each floor has a help desk with a person sitting on the table with a small ‘May I Help You’ signboard. But much to the predicament of people coming in the New Year to meet officers and ministers, none could be found in their offices. Some ministers were seen meeting officers at the CM office for personal work and some officers were enjoying lunch at Hotel Mountview. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was under the weather after a holiday in Agra. Cutting down number of government holidays means more work? We doubt.

Pragmatic Khaira

Leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira has a reputation for calling a spade a spade, becoming brutally blunt at times. But the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s political pragmatism got the better of this quality of his when he was asked about the party’s three choices for Rajya Sabha berths from Delhi on Wednesday. The AAP faced flak for picking an affluent former Congressman and a chartered accountant as its candidates. Khaira, who is usually very well informed, denied having any clue about the RS choices. “I am not aware of the development. And I don’t know anything about them,” he said at a press conference in Jalandhar after the names had already been announced. The third choice is one-time Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh who was among the “outsiders” gunned for by the state leaders for the ‘below expectation’ performance.

Minister showers praises on Krishan Kumar

If anyone should be excited about education minister Aruna Chaudhary’s press conference in the New Year, it is secretary, school education, Krishan Kumar and his team. The minister lavished praise on the 1997-batch IAS officer and other officials of the department for the work done by them. “We have taken several major steps. I have got the best team. They are diligent,” said the minister in her opening remarks at the press conference before the school education secretary gave an exhaustive presentation on the department’s to-do list this year. Known to be a no-nonsense officer, Kumar had joined the department six months ago. The minister was apparently not much impressed with his predecessor, though.

Sidhu, Mohali mayor at loggerheads

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu used to praise the Mohali municipal corporation for its hi-tech machines for pruning trees, cleaning roads and fire fighting. But the showcause notice to Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh last week for buying a tree pruning machine at an inflated price shows a change of heart. The minister says he is dead against corruption while Kulwant has alleged political vendetta.

Team Capt’s big plans for this yr

In the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, most ministers and bureaucrats were very forthcoming in sharing information in the year gone by. But the year 2018 began with some ministers and officers holding a series of media interactions on the government’s vision and initiatives this year. Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, education minister Aruna Chaudhary and additional chief secretary, housing, Vini Mahajan were among those who addressed press conferences, making headline-grabbing promises and answering media queries. The press meets were apparently the idea of the chief minister’s media adviser Raveen Thukral who has long years of experience in the media. One only hopes this new approach and accessibility is not limited just to the first week of the New Year!

Keeping the spirits high, SAD style

The Akalis are out of power, but they still appear to be in high spirits. At a party meeting in Muktsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy cheif minister Sukhbir Singh Badal while talking about FIRs registered against the party workers said: “Ehna parchya nu parchia bna diyage (We will turn these FIRs to trash)”. Another incident involved a few SAD leaders threatening a police officer in a police station in Muktsar last week. After a video went viral, the police booked them.

Tanwar’s surprise for media: Grad lunch

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar generally holds luncheon press conferences at the party office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. The simple food menu at these lunches is prepared by a local caterer. So when he hosted a lunch meeting with reporters at a high-end hotel on the outskirts of the city earlier this week, it surprised many. Why was Tanwar splurging? May be it was a one off lunch to celebrate New Year with mediapersons.

Haryana ex-MLAs take a dig at Khattar govt

All 290-odd ex-MLAs of Haryana, across the party lines, want a hike in their pension and perks. They rue the delay on the part of state government despite an assurance in the last budget session. At the executive committee’s meeting of their association held in Chandigarh last week, some former legislators of the opposition parties found an opportunity to take a jibe or two at the BJP government. “The government must do it without any hitch or delay. It will help many of its own MLAs who are set to be former MLAs after the state elections,” remarked one of them to bursts of laughter.

Rahul boost for Haryana Cong chief

Congress president Rahul Gandh’s letter stating that incumbent presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will continue unless a decision is taken to replace them, has enthused supporters of Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar. As soon as the letter came out, the social media was abuzz with messages congratulating the state chief. Though there was no mention of “reappointment” in the letter, Tanwar tweeted: “From bottom of my heart I convey my gratitude towards Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Hon’ble President @INCIndia Shri Rahul Ji@OfficeOfRG for reposing faith in me. Flag of Congress Party will fly high in Haryana”.

‘Jinxed’ room: This HP minister doesn’t care

Himachal Pradesh’s new ministers were quick to select and occupy rooms in the state civil secretariat for their offices. But there were not many takers for room number 212. The reason: a jinx that whoever occupies it loses the next election. The last occupant - urban development minister Sudhir Sharma – also lost his Dharamshala seat this time. The room has been allotted to Ram Lal Markanda, minister for tribal affairs, and he occupied it without fuss. “Times have changed. And everyone, from officers to supporters, need to change their mindset,” says Markanda.

Jai Ram wears his loyalty on his cap

Green and maroon bad caps have determined political loyalty in Himachal Pradesh for a long time. Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh wears a cap with a green front flap, whereas BJP veteran leader Prem Kumar Dhumal, a two-time former CM, prefers a maroon one. But the new chief minister Jai Ram Thakur does not have any particular fascination for caps. He usually remains bareheaded. During his first trip to his home turf of Mandi after government formation, a BJP supporter presented him with a white Himachali cap with the party’s symbol (lotus) on the front flap. Thakur gleefully wore it and his photos went viral on social media.

(Contributed by Navneet Sharma, Sukhdeep Kaur, Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Sarbmeet Singh, Hitender Rao, Rajesh Moudgil, Neeraj Mohan and Gaurav Bisht)