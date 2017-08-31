Report on ‘false cases’: Justice Gill panel seeks one-year extension

The Justice Mehtab Singh Gill Commission, set up for looking into false cases registered during the past decade of the SAD-BJP government, has sought one-year extension. The panel cited that only 178 out of total 4,196 complaints received have been examined so far.

The commission was setup on April 5 for six months and started work from June 16. However, it could take up only five percent of the total complaints.

“We are not in a position to complete our work by October 5 and request that we be given extension of not less than one year, for the time being i.e. up to October 5, 2018, as the number of cases is large,” read the demi-official letter, written by Justice Gill to the home secretary.

“In each and every case, evidence has to be recorded of both the parties and it is thereafter that after discussion a final decision has to be taken on complaints,” it adds.

Justice Gill said as per the laid legal procedure and various judgments, the commission is taking up cases firstly where the chargesheet has have not been presented; secondly in cases where accused have been acquitted by the court and are wanting justice for false implication; and lastly in such cases where investigation agency has found the accused innocent and the accused in wanting to be compensated for unnecessary harassment caused to him.

In its initial report submitted to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Justice Gill had recommended compensation in 70 percent of cases, decided till then. The commission also recommended recovery of compensation from erring police officials, who registered false cases.

Captain Amarinder Singh has already directed the home department to examine and implement the recommendations of the Justice Mehtab Singh Gill Commission.