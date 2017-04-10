Capt Amarinder reposes faith in Gaurav Yadav to manage Punjab’s jails

The Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Monday transferred four high-level officers, resulting in a major reshuffle of the Punjab Police.

Following the transfers, Rohit Chaudhary - who was earlier additional director general of police (jails) - is the new ADGP (law and order).

In place of Chaudhary, Gaurav Yadav, who was earlier AGDP (administration), is now ADGP (jails).

Hardeep Singh Dhillon, who was DGP (law and order), is now DGP (IVC and Human Rights).

The officers have been directed to join their new postings immediately.

