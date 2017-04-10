 Capt Amarinder reposes faith in Gaurav Yadav to manage Punjab’s jails | punjab | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Capt Amarinder reposes faith in Gaurav Yadav to manage Punjab’s jails

punjab Updated: Apr 10, 2017 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab police

In place of Chaudhary, Gaurav Yadav, who was earlier AGDP (administration), is now ADGP (jails).(Representative image )

The Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Monday transferred four high-level officers, resulting in a major reshuffle of the Punjab Police.

Following the transfers, Rohit Chaudhary - who was earlier additional director general of police (jails) - is the new ADGP (law and order).

In place of Chaudhary, Gaurav Yadav, who was earlier AGDP (administration), is now ADGP (jails).

Hardeep Singh Dhillon, who was DGP (law and order), is now DGP (IVC and Human Rights).

The officers have been directed to join their new postings immediately.

Read more | Wooing investors: Capt Amarinder to meet Ambanis, Mahindra, Godrej in Mumbai

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you