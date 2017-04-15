Residents to urge Harjit Sajjan for resuming Amritsar-London-Toronto AI flight

An Amritsar based NGO on Saturday asked Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC ) to take up the matter of resumption of Amritsar -London Toronto Air India flight with Canadian minister defence minister Harjit Sajjan.

Harjit Sajjan is scheduled to visit the city on April 20.

In a letter addressed to the SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar, the NGO, Amritsar Vikas Manch, has asked him to submit a memorandum to Sajjan over the resumption of the flight which was stopped in 2009.

President of Amritsar Vikas Manch Kulwant Singh Ankhi said, “Before the privatisation of the Delhi Airport in 2009, there was a daily flight to Toronto, it is our request that SGPC should submit a memorandum to visiting Canadian minister. This will help the Punjabi community in long run. We want the Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver to start from the city.”

In a letter, the NGO also stated that the resumption of flight will not create a problem for Air India as the present operational flights path is over Amritsar.

It will save travel time and it will be easy for pilgrims to pay their obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.