Retd HC judge to inquire into ‘false’ cases during Akali regime in Punjab

The Captain Amarinder Singh government has set up a two-member commission of inquiry under former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Mehtab Singh Gill to review the alleged false cases and FIRs registered during the decade-long Akali regime. Former district and sessions judge BS Mehandiratta will be the member.

A notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday by the department of home affairs and justice. The commission has been appointed under The Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

As per the terms of reference, the commission will “inquire into the cases where persons are said to have been wrongly implicated in allegedly false cases/FIRs in Punjab during the last 10 years and submit its report to government”.

The commission will recommend to the government measures to be adopted to ensure that in future such instances do not happen. The commission’s tenure will be for an initial period of six months, to be extended by the government if required. The decision to set up the commission was taken at the first cabinet meeting.