Ride cut short: Technology stops Ludhiana demo car robbers in their tracks

Technology worked against the carjackers, who had robbed a demo Toyota Corolla, forcing them to abandon it at Gurey village, around 9km from where they snatched it in Mullanpur Dakha on Friday.

Two unidentified men posing as prospective customers had approached Globe Toyota showroom on Ferozepur Road on Friday, and requested for a test ride, heist being their actual motive.

Police said though they managed to take the vehicle away after threatening the sales managers, Arshpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh, at gunpoint, they couldn’t take it far due to its push-button ignition mechanism. A key fob is required inside the vehicle to restart such cars, but it was left behind in Arshpreet’s pocket.

Arshpreet and Manpreet had visited Mullanpur Dakha after the accused had requested a test drive at their house.

Unable to restart the car, the robbers tried to get it to start by breaking open the dashboard. But failed, and abandoned it. A passer-by informed the police about the strangely stationed car. Cops reached the spot, and found a screw driver and blood stains in the vehicle. Police suspect the accused injured themselves while trying to break open the dashboard.

Meanwhile, the police have traced the owner of the Honda City that the robbers had left behind while fleeing with the Toyota Corolla on Friday.

Pamod Kumar of Nitish Vihar, Dugri, identified his car after reaching Mullanpur Dakha police station. He told the police that he was robbed of the Honda City near Gobindgarh on October 31.

He was returning from Gobindgarh with his son, when a car rammed into his from the rear. When he and his son got out to see the damage to his vehicle due to the collision, the occupants of the other car brandished a gun, before fleeing with his car. He had filed a complaint at Gobindgarh police station.

Dakha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh said the accused had installed a fake number plate on the Honda City, adding that investigation was underway to arrest them.

He added that the mobile number used by the accused to request a demo ride was also stolen.