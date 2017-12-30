Rise in fatalities in road mishaps: Two ambulances to provide state-of-the-art first aid in Mohali

Aiming to reduce the rate of fatalities in road accidents, the district administration has decided to introduce two state-of-the-art ambulances to provide on the spot first aid to the mishap victim.

Member Parliament(Rajya Sabha) Ambika Soni is paying from her MPLAD fund for the same. “The order for the ambulances has been placed by the deputy commissioner, whom I met last week, while on my visit to Chandigarh,” said Soni. “A concern for immediate requirement of a fully equipped and advanced ambulances was raised.Following which, we sanctioned funds for Mohali and Kharar respectively” she said.

34 deaths in 77 accidents: December deadliest month for Mohali commuters

“The ambulances will include an advanced oxygen facility, provision for stretchers, expert staff and driver.” — Ambika Soni , MP

A normal ambulance will cost anywhere between Rs 10-11 lakh however, the state-of-art vehicle will cost the administration over Rs 16 lakh. “The ambulances will include an advanced oxygen facility, provision for stretchers, expert staff and driver to help save victims in case of accidents” said Soni. Civil Surgeon Mohali Rita Bhardwaj said,” The ambulances will be equipped with auto-load stretchers. These stretchers makes loading and unloading of critically injured persons easy.”

The ambulances will have pre-fitted oxygen cylinders, Bhardwaj said. In 2017, over 271 deaths in 509 accident cases have been registered in Mohali so far. In December alone, so far 34 people have been killed in road accidents in the district, the most in the year.

“The ambulances are scheduled to arrive by January 20. Initially, the ambulances will have expert staff from the civil hospital” said Mohali deputy commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra.

Green corridor for ambulances

DC Sapra said that the administration has finalised a proposal for a special passage for smooth commuting of ambulances across the district. “Due to increasing traffic in the district it takes a lot of time for the ambulances to reach hospitals and the delay can cost the victims their life,” Sapra said.

She said, “ We have zeroed in on few routes to provide a dry run to ambulances to reach major hospitals in the city as well as to the PGI in Chandigarh.”

Shelters for attendants in Mohali, Kharar

Meanwhile, shelters for the attendants staying put at the civil hospital of Mohali and Kharar will also come up in the next year. “Around ₹50 lakh for Mohali and over ₹40 lakh for Kharar have been kept aside for shelter that will provide a resting place for the family members of the patients admitted in the hospital” said Soni.